Detector type: 12 μm VOx Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays

Refresh rate: 50Hz

Resolution: 384 × 288

FOV: 7.53° × 5.65°

Part Unit 3142455305RA31

AGM Varmint LRF TS35-384 – thermal weapon sight – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

2750.27 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

