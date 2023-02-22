Add additional lighting to Autel EVO II Series drones with the EVO II FoxFury Lighting Kit that comes with two FoxFury lights, a mounting platform, and USB cables. With up to 200 lumens and strobe capabilities, the additional lighting can improve nighttime visibility and provide anti-collision safety with 360-degree swivel.

Autel EVO II FoxFury Lighting Kit – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

Autel EVO II FoxFury Lighting Kit – Drones available in store ts2.shop

199.95 USD

Autel Robotics

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.