The incorporation of IPX7 rating means these binoculars are ready to take on the nastiest conditions and the roughest elements. An all glass, fully multi-coated optical system combined with BAK-4 Prisms enhances contrast, resolution, and light transmission. As well as an updated ergonomics with non-slip soft touch rubber and easy grip texture. to give a confident in-hand feel….even with one hand

Bushnell H2O 10×42 Waterproof Binoculars – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell H2O 10×42 Waterproof Binoculars – Optics available in store ts2.shop

137.99 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.