Detector type: Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays
Refresh rate: Sensor / OLED 25 Hz
Resolution: 640×512
FOV: 12.42° × 9.95°
Part Unit 3083454006ED51
AGM Explorator FSB50-640 – fusion imaging binoculars – Optics
6523.38 USD
AGM Global Vision
US = 123.00 USD
