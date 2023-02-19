DJI Wind 4 Industrial Quadcopter Drone – Drones

DJI Wind 4: Allows developers to customize them for complex tasks, such as those requiring unique sensor payloads or increased stability in challenging weather conditions. DJI Wind 4 can carry payloads up to nearly 30 pounds (10.0 kg) and is built on a rugged platform for superior control and redundancy.

