Detector type: 12 μm VOx Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays

Refresh rate: 50Hz

Resolution: 640 × 512

FOV: 8.78° × 7.03°

Part Unit 3142555306RA51

AGM Varmint LRF TS50-640 – thermal weapon sight – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

4182.24 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

