Detector type: Vanadium Oxide Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays
Refresh rate: Sensor 25 Hz
Resolution: 160×120
FOV: 15.61° × 11.74° (H × V)
Unit Part 3093251001AM10
AGM ASP-MICRO TM160 – Thermal monocular – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
AGM ASP-MICRO TM160 – Thermal monocular – Optics available in store ts2.shop
443.22 USD
AGM Global Vision
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.