The Cadex helmet holder has a very flat profile, is ITAR-free, light and very stable. Product No.: 370052

Andres Cadex Low Profile Mount for J-Arm (MINI-14 / PVS-14) – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Andres Cadex Low Profile Mount for J-Arm (MINI-14 / PVS-14) – Optics available in store ts2.shop

573.82 USD

Andres

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.