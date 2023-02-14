With DJI Ronin 4D, our most advanced technologies have been integrated into one cutting-edge and comprehensive cinematography solution, which offers groundbreaking flexibility to solo cinematographers and unlimited possibilities for coordinated shooting.
DJI Ronin 4D-6K Handheld Camera – Drones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Drones
Cameras & Opticsop
DJI Ronin 4D-6K Handheld Camera – Drones available in store ts2.shop
5912.35 USD
DJI
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.