InfiRay RICO Thermal Rifle Scope RH50 – 640*512,12μm VOx ,50Hz, 50mm manual lens,1024*768 OLED Display,IP66

Infiray Rico Series RH50 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Infiray Rico Series RH50 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop

3958.76 USD

InfiRay Outdoor

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.