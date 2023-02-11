Buy together and save. Includes two batteries, a 100W Battery Charging Hub, a 65W Car Charger, a Convertible Carrying Bag, and propellers.

DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Kit – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Kit – Drones available in store ts2.shop

546.16 USD

DJI

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.