A hard-shell case for storing and carrying up to two Autel Robotics EVO II Series drones. With built-in spaces for drones and their accessories, this case provides reliable protection for the gear.
Autel EVO II Rugged Bundle Case for 2 Drones (Case Only) – Drones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
299.95 USD
Autel Robotics
US = 123.00 USD
