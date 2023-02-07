There are many places you visit once in a lifetime. Bring DJI Mini 2 for a unique perspective, and make the most of your travels.
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Drones
Cameras & Opticsop
DJI Mini 2 Drone – Drones available in store ts2.shop
410.90 USD
DJI
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.