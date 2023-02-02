Long-range shooters can rely on the uncompromising technology of the new Leica PRS 5-30 x 56 i riflescope.

Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300 – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Leica PRS 5-30x56i PRB Scope 51300 – Optics available in store ts2.shop

2436.52 USD

Leica

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.