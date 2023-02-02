HD Optics with the ATN Cutting-Edge QHD+ Day/Night Sensor which gives you crisp, vivid images both Day and Night.

ATN X-Sight LTV 3-9x – Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

ATN X-Sight LTV 3-9x – Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop

543.94 USD

ATN

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.