Bushnell Trophy TRS-25 Red Dot Sight – Optics

Trophy Red Dot Sights come in a strong, precision-engineered housing that’s tough enough to go anywhere. These sights offer unlimited eye relief for fast shots at imperfect angles and multiple brightness settings for maximum battery life and superior performance in a variety of lighting conditions.

Bushnell Trophy TRS-25 Red Dot Sight

