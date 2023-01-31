Detector type: 12μm, Uncooled

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Resolution: 384×288

FOV: 5.3° × 4.0°

Part Unit 3142455006SP51

AGM Secutor Pro TS50-384 – thermal weapon sight – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

AGM Secutor Pro TS50-384 – thermal weapon sight – Optics available in store ts2.shop

3182.14 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.