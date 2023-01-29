The Thuraya PTT solution has been developed by Thuraya in collaboration with Cobham SATCOM, to help users manage communications seamlessly and as cost-effectively as possible. It keeps your mobile workforce connected and extends the range of voice communications beyond line-of-sight (BLOS), regardless of where the workgroups are based.
Thuraya PTT Mobile Gateway (unit + PTT Handset + power & Ethernet breakout) – Satellite Phones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
2821.25 USD
Thuraya
US = 123.00 USD
