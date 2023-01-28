The FX 3-Pack for the Mavic 3 & Mavic 3 Cine includes three specialty effects filters to help you get creative in-camera.

PolarPro FX Filter Set for DJI Mavic 3 – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

PolarPro FX Filter Set for DJI Mavic 3 – Drones available in store ts2.shop

107.41 USD

PolarPro

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.