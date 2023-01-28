Detector type: 12μm, Uncooled, 25 Hz
Refresh rate: 25 Hz
Resolution: 256 × 192
FOV: 7.03° × 5.28°
Unit Part 3143855004RA51
AGM Rattler TS25-256 – thermal weapon sight – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
AGM Rattler TS25-256 – thermal weapon sight – Optics available in store ts2.shop
1556.98 USD
AGM Global Vision
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.