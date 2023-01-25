The Motorola DP4801e two way radio is part of the new E range of handheld two-way radios from the Mototrbo range of digital radios, available in both UHF and VHF models.

Motorola DP4801e – Mototrbo Digital Radio UHF – VHF/UHF

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

VHF/UHF

Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios

Motorola DP4801e – Mototrbo Digital Radio UHF – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop

950.00 USD

Motorola

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.