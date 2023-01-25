A New Size Category, the i5 53.5cm (21 inch) Satellite TV system is the world’s first marine satellite antenna system purpose built for offshore cruising vessels 12m (35ft) to 18m (60ft) in length.

Intellian i5P (Auto Skew) Linear System with 53cm (20.8 inch) Reflector & Universal Quad LNB – Intellian

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Mobile Internet > Intellian

{g:google_product_category[1]}

Intellian i5P (Auto Skew) Linear System with 53cm (20.8 inch) Reflector & Universal Quad LNB – Intellian available in store ts2.shop

7069.20 USD

{g:brand[1]}

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.