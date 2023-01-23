i6 WorldView Ready. 60cm (24 inch) Reflector Ku-band Satellite TV System
Intellian i6P (Auto Skew) Linear System with 60cm (23.6 inch) Reflector & Universal Quad LNB – Intellian
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Mobile Internet > Intellian
{g:google_product_category[1]}
Intellian i6P (Auto Skew) Linear System with 60cm (23.6 inch) Reflector & Universal Quad LNB – Intellian available in store ts2.shop
8232.00 USD
{g:brand[1]}
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.