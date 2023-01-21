The leading photogrammetry software for professional drone mapping
Pix4Dmapper – educational students permanent (25 devices) license – Drones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Drones
Cameras & Opticsop
Pix4Dmapper – educational students permanent (25 devices) license – Drones available in store ts2.shop
5552.78 USD
Pix4D
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.