HD Optics with the ATN Cutting-Edge QHD+ Day/Night Sensor which gives you crisp, vivid images both Day and Night.
ATN X-Sight LTV 5-15x – Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
ATN X-Sight LTV 5-15x – Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop
598.41 USD
ATN
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.