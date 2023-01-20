In combination with spotting scopes and the Leica eyepiece, the Extender 1.8x enables a previously unheard 90-fold magnification

Leica Extender 1,8x (for APO Televid) 41022 – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Leica Extender 1,8x (for APO Televid) 41022 – Optics available in store ts2.shop

299.70 USD

Leica

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.