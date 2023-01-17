The DTNVS Locking System is an IPD (Interpupillary Distance) stopper that allows you to individually pre-set the perfect distance between the two eyepieces. Product No.: 120502

Andres DTNVS Locking System – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Andres DTNVS Locking System – Optics available in store ts2.shop

382.55 USD

Andres

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.