The Kymeta KyWay u7 mTenna 16W Ku-band flat panel SOTM terminal comes complete with BUC and iDirect modem.
Kymeta KyWay u7 16W terminal with modem – Kymeta
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Mobile Internet > Kymeta
Electronics > Communications > Telephony > Satellite Phones
Kymeta KyWay u7 16W terminal with modem – Kymeta available in store ts2.shop
51000.00 USD
{g:brand[1]}
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.