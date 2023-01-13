Autel EVO II Pro Gimbal Camera – Drones

EVO II Pro Gimbal Camera, with a 1-inch sensor, can take photos with a resolution up to 20MP (5472 × 3648), and record 5.5K video at 30 fps or 2.7K video at 120 fps with a data rate up to 120 Mbps. Aperture can be adjusted from f/2.8 to f/11.
