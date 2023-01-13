Image Intensifier Tube: Gen 2+ “White Phosphor Level 2”
Magnification: 4x
Lens System: 108 mm; F/ 1.54
FOV: 9°
Unit Part 15WOL422104221
AGM Wolverine-4 NW2 – Night Vision Weapon Sight – Optics
2803.40 USD
AGM Global Vision
US = 123.00 USD
