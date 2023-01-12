The G33 Magnifier is the selected magnifier of USSOCOM, and is compact and lightweight.

EOTech G33 Magnifier Tan – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

EOTech G33 Magnifier Tan – Optics available in store ts2.shop

746.35 USD

EOTech

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.