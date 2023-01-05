The HWS 558™ is perfect for anyone that doesn’t like to sacrifice. The 558 is compatible with all Gen I-III night vision devices and features an adjustable, locking, quick-detach mount that offers instant removal.

EOTech HWS 558 Holographic Sight – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

EOTech HWS 558 Holographic Sight – Optics available in store ts2.shop

826.85 USD

EOTech

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.