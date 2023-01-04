DJI Care Refresh is a comprehensive and reliable protection plan that provides DJI products with coverage for a range of accidental damages and natural wear.

DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 2-Year plan – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

DJI Care Refresh RS 2 – 2-Year plan – Drones available in store ts2.shop

109.20 USD

DJI

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.