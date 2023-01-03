Zenmuse X5S has a dynamic range of 12.8 stops with a much improved signal to noise ratio

DJI Zenmuse X5S camera – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

DJI Zenmuse X5S camera – Drones available in store ts2.shop

1791.10 USD

DJI

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.