The all-new Thuraya MarineStar blends robust design with unprecedented functionality and unmatched levels of value to provide flawless voice communications with tracking and monitoring across the world’s busiest sea routes and fishing hotspots.

Thuraya MarineStar – Satellite Phones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Satellite Phones

Electronics > Communications > Telephony > Satellite Phones

Thuraya MarineStar – Satellite Phones available in store ts2.shop

868.75 USD

Thuraya

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.