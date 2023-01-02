The Bushnell® Equinox Z2 night vision monocular enables you to see targets more than 1,000 ft away day or night with a power built-in IR illuminator.

Bushnell Equinox Z2 Night Vision 6×50 Monocular – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell Equinox Z2 Night Vision 6×50 Monocular – Optics available in store ts2.shop

472.10 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.