In combination with spotting scopes and the Leica eyepiece, the Extender 1.8x enables a previously unheard 90-fold magnification
Leica Extender 1,8x (for APO Televid) 41022 – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Leica Extender 1,8x (for APO Televid) 41022 – Optics available in store ts2.shop
299.70 USD
Leica
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.