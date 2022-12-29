The Mavic 3 Enterprise Series redefines industry standards for small commercial drones.

DJI Mavic 3 Thermal (DJI Mavic 3T) – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

DJI Mavic 3 Thermal (DJI Mavic 3T) – Drones available in store ts2.shop

4799.00 USD

DJI

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.