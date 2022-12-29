Detector type: Vanadium Oxide Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays

Refresh rate: Sensor 25 Hz / OLED 50 Hz

Resolution: 256×192

FOV: 11.69° × 8.78°

Unit Part 3092851012TA51

AGM Taipan TM15-256 – thermal monocular – Optics

