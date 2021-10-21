5 Benefits Of Digital Printing

Digitally printed media takes many forms, ranging from banners to wallpapers and even roller blinds, but the underlying production processes remain the same. Images and patterns are printed onto material digitally and then mass-produced. Rapid turnaround is one frequently touted benefit, but there are lots of other reasons to choose digital printing.

#1 It’s extremely efficient

Digital printing is fast. Companies like Soyang Europe hold vast quantities of material in their warehouses, allowing them to print and dispatch quickly. Since this process doesn’t require dyes, pre presses, or any kind of complex plate mechanisms, the turnaround time between placing an order and its manufacture is lightning fast. In fact, printing usually begins the moment that the order is made, so it’s perfect if you need products fast. That, of course, makes it the printing method of choice for businesses that demand agility as they adapt to changing market conditions.

#2 Environmentally friendly

Traditional printing is an intensive process. Plates, dyes, and presses all guzzle energy and have a significant carbon footprint. Moreover, some of the chemicals associated with these methods are bad for the environment and can have devastating effects if they’re allowed to leech into the water supply. No such problems exist with digital printing. The process is quick, simple, and doesn’t generate any excess waste. Large presses can digitally print in bulk, too, significantly cutting their energy demands. With the green economy in sharper focus than ever, this is a big advantage and one that’s only going to make digital printing even more popular.

#3 Versatility

Sheer versatility is one of the biggest benefits of digital printing. A standard digital printer comes with over 3000 certified substrates, and advanced models offer even more. This means that imagination is the only limit on digitally printed products. Any design, regardless of complexity or color scheme, can be easily rendered by a digital press. This gives designers unparalleled customization options and makes digital printing popular amongst both individuals and businesses.

#4 High quality

Digital printing surpasses the quality offered by traditional printing methods. The technology inside digital printers facilitates vivid pixel-by-pixel detail and color. Better still (and because digital printing is so quick), it’s much easier to produce samples. This allows individuals to tweak their designs and change the color profile in a way that would be impossible with larger batch printers. Digital printing doesn’t lose detail even on extremely big designs like banners, making it a popular choice within the advertising sector.

#5 Cost-effective

Last but certainly not least, digital printing can be done even on the tightest of budgets. There are no presses, no dyes, and a digital printer isn’t as labor intensive to operate. It simply requires less equipment than a traditional printing press. This translates into lower prices and makes digital printing accessible even to fledgling businesses and individuals who can’t offer a big budget. It’s this combination of quick turnaround and low cost that makes digital printing so popular, and why it continues to dominate across multiple sectors.