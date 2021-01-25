Gurugram, 17th July 2020- Raksha Bandhan 2020 is around the corner. This is a very popular Indian festival and siblings look forward to celebrating it together. Those who aren’t with each other, resort to sending rakhis to India. Indiagift.in- a premier Indian gifting site has a plethora of rakhis for brother, rakhi gifts, various chocolate hampers on offer so brothers and sisters can celebrate the festival with fervor and excitement. The website announced its huge collection of online chocolate delivery to add sweetness to this amazing festival.

Sisters tie rakhis on their brother’s wrist on this auspicious day which falls in the month of Sravaan. It is a very holy day for all those who celebrate the same. Brothers give gifts to sisters to thank them for their love and prayers. Both siblings wish for the well-being of the other and pray for their long life. Such is the sweet bond of this festival. It connects siblings with each other’s heart and that’s why even if sisters and brothers are far off, they still send rakhis to each other. Sisters can use Indiagift’s rakhi delivery in India to great use by sending rakhis to their brothers. They can even browse through the chocolate gifts and send chocolates to India along with their rakhi threads.

The rakhi designs for brothers are huge. One can choose rakhis by the choice, age, liking of their brothers. Some of the top selling rakhis for brothers include body builder rakhi for the health freak brother, cartoon rakhi for kid brother, rudraksh rakhi for the God-fearing brother and stone rakhi for the elder brother. But the message for each rakhi is clear- it carries a message of love and a prayer in the heart.

Current favorite amongst other gifts on the site include chocolate baskets and hampers. Chocolate gifts are a hit during the Raksha Bandhan season as brothers of all ages love to savor chocolates. This yummy treat along with Indian sweets make up for the most relished and sought after Rakhi combos on the site. The website has added more than 100 rakhi combos on the site so sisters can find the ideal rakhi gifts for brother along with their rakhi threads. Now sisters can add the sweetness of chocolates and get it delivered for this festival.

The website also informed us that they are strictly following sanitization norms where the storage of rakhis and Online Rakhi Gifts is done in a sanitized place. Careful packaging is done and each rakhi gift is blessed amidst chants of Gayatri mantra and is placed before Lord Ganesha to seek his blessings before dispatch. During rakhi delivery, a contactless option is being given to the receiver. Thus, not only is the rakhi collection amazing but the safety steps are also flawless. So, don’t hold yourself back this festive season, splurge on your brothers rakhi and pray for his safety.