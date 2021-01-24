Global Sphenoidal Electrodes Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.9% From 2020 To 2027

Sphenoidal electrodes are crucial in catering to a non-invasive method in locating the epileptic foci responsible for the occurrence of temporal lobe epilepsy. It is inserted in anesthetic conditions, a sterile environment in the zygomatic arch through the mandibular notch using a lumbar puncture needle to record the electroencephalogram (EEG) associated with temporal lobe epilepsy. Rising prevalence of epilepsy in developing regions and technological advancement in the sphenoidal electrodes together determine its market growth.

Stainless steel sphenoidal electrodes are being used since the late 1970s in the electroencephalogram of temporal lobe epilepsy. It was a material of choice owing to its physical durability and good biocompatibility and low cost. Platinum sphenoidal electrodes are presently dominating the product segment for the sphenoidal electrodes market. The major ergonomic features which increased its popularity among the neuropsychiatric surgeons for performing EEG were its low resistance conductance to increase the EEG signal transfer and its non-ferromagnetic nature making it compatible with MRI to procure good signals. The disadvantages associated with the platinum electrodes are its high cost and polarizability. The silver/silver chloride electrode is gaining huge demand on account of its ability to achieve low baseline drift low polarization and good signal quality while conducting an electroencephalogram (EEG).

Hospitals and clinics are spearheading the end-user segment for the sphenoidal electrodes market. The patients suffering from frequent epileptic seizures are kept under medical supervision in the neuropsychiatric hospitals & clinics. An electroencephalogram (EEG) is performed in order to determine the treatment regimen or surgical procedure for the treatment of epilepsy. Research institutes have gained tremendous demand owing to the huge financial funding approved by the government healthcare agencies to study the different possible patterns of epileptic seizures and determine the treatment regimen accordingly.

In the present scenario North America is dominating the geography segment for the sphenoidal electrodes market. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3.4 million U.S. citizens are suffering from epilepsy comprising 3 million adults and 470,000 children. The presence of well-equipped neuropsychiatric hospitals & clinics further determines the sphenoidal electrodes market growth in the region. Europe stands at the 2nd position in the geography segment for the sphenoidal electrodes market. Rising prevalence of temporal lobe epilepsy in the adult population and strategic collaboration between research institutes and medical device manufacturers determine the market growth in the European region. Asia Pacific is set to register rampant market growth during the forecast period owing to the rising public health awareness pertaining to the useful application of EEG in conducting the surgical procedures for epilepsy treatment.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of sphenoidal electrodes are Axis Healthcare, GVB-geliMED GmbH, PMT Corporation, Ad-Tech Medical, Cleveland Clinic, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of temporal lobe epilepsy worldwide

Technological advancement in the development of sphenoidal electrodes

Increasing public health awareness pertaining to performing EEG for conducting the surgical procedure for the treatment of epilepsy

