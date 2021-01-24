Global Network Switches Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Network Switches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Network Switches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A network switch (also called switching hub, bridging hub, officially MAC bridge) is networking hardware that connects devices on a computer network by using packet switching to receive and forward data to the destination device.

Cisco, Huawei, Arista Networks, HPE, Juniper and Dell Technologies are leading players in Network Switches market globally, other prominent market players in the market include Broadcom, Alcatel-Lucent, D-Link, TP-Link, Extreme Networks and many others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Network Switches Market

The global Network Switches market size is projected to reach US$ 40460 million by 2026, from US$ 30350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Network Switches Scope and Segment

Network Switches market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Switches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cisco

Huawei

Arista Networks

HPE

Juniper

Dell Technologies

Broadcom

Alcatel-Lucent

D-Link

TP-Link

Extreme Networks

Ruijie Networks

NETGEAR

Fortinet, Inc.

Hikvision

Fujitsu

Panasonic

Network Switches Breakdown Data by Type

Fixed Managed

Fixed Unmanaged

Modular Switches

Network Switches Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Use

Office/Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Network Switches market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Network Switches market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Network Switches Market Share Analysis

