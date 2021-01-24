Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Digital Temperature Gauge market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Temperature Gauge market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Temperature gauges operate on the gas-actuated, bimetal or expansion principle. They can measure temperatures between -200 — +700 °C.

At present, the major companies focus on United States, Europe, APAC. Of the major players of digital temperature gauge, Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) maintain its first place in the ranking in 2019. Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) accounted for 14.08% of the Global digital temperature gauge revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 12.78%, 8.16% and 6.38%, including Ametek, WIKA and Dwyer Instruments.

The global Digital Temperature Gauge market size is projected to reach US$ 604.3 million by 2026, from US$ 472.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Digital Temperature Gauge market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Temperature Gauge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki)

Ametek

WIKA

Dwyer Instruments

Watts Water Technologies

OMEGA Engineering

Omron

Fluke Corporation

Tel-Tru

REOTEMP Instruments

Anderson-Negele

Winters Instruments

Brannan

Hangzhou Hangwen Instruments

Dpstar Group

Acez Instruments

Bimetal Temperature Gauge

Gas-Actuated Temperature Gauge

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

The Digital Temperature Gauge market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Digital Temperature Gauge market report are North America, Europe, China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

