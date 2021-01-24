COVID-19 Impact on Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Oxygen Therapy Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Oxygen Therapy Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Oxygen therapy, also known as supplemental oxygen, is the use of oxygen as a medical treatment. This can include for low blood oxygen, carbon monoxide toxicity, cluster headaches, and to maintain enough oxygen while inhaled anesthetics are given. Long term oxygen is often useful in people with chronically low oxygen such as from severe COPD or cystic fibrosis.
Oxygen can be given in a number of ways including nasal cannula, face mask, and inside a hyperbaric chamber. Home oxygen can be provided either by oxygen tanks or an oxygen concentrator. Oxygen is believed to be the most common treatment given in hospitals in the developed world.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Oxygen Therapy Equipment, including the following market information:
Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Philips Healthcare, Linde Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Smiths Medical, Drägerwerk, Teleflex, Invacare, Chart Industries, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Inogen, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Oxygen Concentrators
Liquid Oxygen Devices
Oxygen Cylinders
Oxygen Masks
Nasal Cannulas
Venturi Masks
Non-rebreather Masks
Bag-valve Masks
Based on the Application:
COPD
Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Pneumonia
