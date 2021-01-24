COVID-19 Impact on Orthodontic Headgear Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Orthodontic Headgear market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Orthodontic Headgear market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Orthodontic headgear is a type of orthodontic appliance attached to the patient’s head with a neck strap or a number of straps around the head. The device typically transfers the force to the teeth via a facebow or J hooks to the patients dental braces or a palatal expanderthat aids in correcting more severe bite problems or is used in retention of the teeth and jaws of the patient.

Headgear is most commonly used to correct anteroposterior discrepancies. The headgear attaches to the braces via metal hooks or a facebow. Straps or a head cap anchor the headgear to the back of the head or neck. Other forms of headgear treat reverse overjets, in which the top jaw is not forward enough. It is similar to a facemask, also attached to braces, and encourages forward growth of the upper jaw. Headgear can also be used to make more space for teeth to come in. In this instance the headgear is attached to the molars, via molar headgear bands and tubes, and helps to draw these molars backwards in the mouth, opening up space for the front teeth to be moved back using braces and bands. Multiple appliances and accessories are typically used along with the headgear, such as: power chains, coil springs, twin blocks, plates or retainers, facemasks, a headgear helmet, etc.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Orthodontic Headgear. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Orthodontic Headgear was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Orthodontic Headgear is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Orthodontic Headgear, including the following market information:

Global Orthodontic Headgear Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Headgear Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Headgear Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Headgear Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ortho Kinetics, DB Orthodontics, SmileDirectClub, OraMetrix, Heilongjiang Label Technology, Orthoband, Oswell Dental, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cervical Pull

High-Pull Headgear

Reverse-Pull (Facemask)

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

