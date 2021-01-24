Covid-19 Impact on (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

<p>

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

</p><br/>

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Advancements in networking infrastructure coupled with the penetration of affordable internet connectivity across developing regions can be attributed as the key drivers for the growth of mobile POS terminals market over the forecast period. The convergence of card-based and mobile wallet payment modes at the time of the significant growth in smartphone penetration and mobile app demand can be factored as the major driving force behind the transition in the deployment of traditional systems with mPOS terminals.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals, including the following market information:

Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ingenico, Verifone, Zebra Technologies (Motorola Enterprise Solutions), Oracle (MICROS Systems), First Data Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Handheld Type

Tablet Type

Based on the Application:

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Restaurant

Retail

Warehouse

Others

<br/>

