In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Carotid Stents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Carotid Stents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-carotid-stents-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Carotid artery stenting is a procedure used to open a narrowed carotid artery in the heart. It involves placing a small, expandable or non-expandable tube called stent in the artery. The carotid artery stenting (CAS) procedure is also known as carotid angioplasty. Stenting helps in preventing a stroke in the long term, whereas it increases the risk of stroke and death in the short term. Carotid artery stenting is an optional procedure, which can be used if a patient has more than 60% to 70% narrowing and has low risk of serious problems from stenting. Carotid stents are available in different sizes and shapes in order to be used for patients with major heart problems. Carotid stents also feature few characteristics which makes these more useful devices for a heart surgeon. Characteristics such as visibility of stents under X-ray, scaffolding design for more effective drug elution and easier deliverability, and conformity of the stent struts to the vessel walls increase the safety and efficacy of these devices. However, new developments in stents technology are paving the way for earlier diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

One of the major drivers for this market is Global burden of vascular diseases and stroke. The number of people affected by vascular diseases and stroke is increasing globally. CVDs are the main cause of death across the globe. The burden of CVDs is more prominent in emerging countries than in developed countries. Stroke and TIA are also prevalent globally and are responsible for a large number of deaths. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in M&A. Companies are adopting M&A to expand their presence globally. They are also using this strategy to increase their product portfolio and market share. This strategy empowers organizations to juxtapose innovation with R&D abilities. The trade increases the opportunities for small organizations, as the larger organizations are constantly interested in acquiring them for their development prospects. M&A remain an important option for various medical device manufacturing companies.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Carotid Stents. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Carotid Stents was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Carotid Stents is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Carotid Stents, including the following market information:

Global Carotid Stents Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Carotid Stents Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Carotid Stents Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Carotid Stents Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo, Balton, InspireMD, Optimed, W. L. Gore & Associates, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Balloon Expandable Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

Based on the Application:

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-carotid-stents-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com