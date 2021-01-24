COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Exhaust System Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Exhaust System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Exhaust System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aircraft Exhaust systems are a vital part of the aircraft propulsion mechanism. The exhaust system assembly in aircrafts is usually constituted with exhaust mufflers, exhaust stacks, tailpipes, risers, wyes and turbo exhaust transitions. An aircraft exhaust system is a multifaceted system unlike other exhaust systems. Aircraft exhaust systems are designed to take care of the engine NHS (noise, vibration and harshness) and prevent melting by handling internal and external temperature variances. The main purpose of an exhaust system in an aircraft is to take the heat and gases away from the engine, which can cause a fire onboard and prevent leakage of poisonous gases into the cockpit.

There are mainly two types of exhaust systems used on aircraft engines – short stack systems and collector systems. Short stack systems are used on low-powered engines that emit less noise. Collector systems, on the other hand, are used on most large engines as they provide better scope for maintenance. In turbo supercharged engines, engine exhaust gases are collected to run the compressor in the supercharger. Though the existing technologies for aircraft exhaust systems are advanced, there is always scope for improvisation due to the ever rising demand for cleaner exhaust systems from end use sectors.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Aircraft Exhaust System. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Aircraft Exhaust System was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Aircraft Exhaust System is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Aircraft Exhaust System, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include UTC Aerospace Systems, CKT Aero Engineering, Power Flow Systems, Aerospace Welding, Sky Dynamics, Acorn Welding, Safran Nacelles, Knisley Exhaust, Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc (AMI), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Short Stack System

Collector System

Based on the Application:

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

