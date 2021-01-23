If you have the slightest bit of interest in space exploration and rocket exploration, then you will come to see that a lot of fuss, views, and arguments are going on with a particular rocket which took off on May 11 carrying the Bangabandhu-1 to space. It is the latest version of the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 which is considered to be the Block 5 version. The rocket took off from the Cape Canaveral along with Bangladesh’s first satellite into space. It even brought the main stage back to the Earth, which landed adequately after 9 minutes on the drone shore “Of course I Still Love You” which is located about 400 kilometers from the lift-off position. It shows how good the company is executing such activity of touch-down of the rocket that everybody saw through the social media.

But as per the experts view the take off on the May 11th and its subsequent landing was a memorable one. Experts have a further feeling that this Block 5 version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will reach new heights concerning reusability issues of the rocket launching phenomena. The primary goal of the Block 5 is to achieve re-launching status up to 100 times. Although it sounds too much optimism in the thinking process but might be achievable as well. This is not the first case that NASA’s space shuttles have re-launched into space for on numerous occasions. For example, if we delve into the history, we will be able to see that the orbiter discovery re-launched for 39 times, Endeavour went into space 25 times while the all famous Atlantis went into the outer space 33 times.

However, the shuttles mentioned above did not have such an impressive reusable feature. Only the orbital discovery and the solid fuel boosters could be re-used and that too after undergoing extensive repairs and maintenance processes. The cost for such re-use would scale up to $450 million or even $1.5 billion if you were to consider all the construction costs and other related expenses.

The main advantage that the Block 5 has over its previous version is that there will not be any repair or maintenance cost that the company would be required to incur between reusing them for at least ten such launches. It is this caliber that will separate Block 5 from all its counterpart.